City plans residential indoor air quality monitoring near former brownfield site
The City of Brantford says it will check to see if a chemical contaminant from a former brownfield property at 17 Sydenham St. has migrated towards neighbouring residential properties.
The city said in a news release Monday afternoon that the most current groundwater and soil vapour data at the boundary of the Sydenham property suggests “historical on-site industrial operations” may extend off-site.
The city said that the municipality and the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks have concluded that additional monitoring is needed.
At issue is trichloroethylene, or TCE, a chemical generally associated with industrial degreasing activities and can impact air quality when vapours from contaminated soil or groundwater migrate into buildings through cracks in building foundations, the city said.
“We are still in the investigative stage at this point and there is no way to confirm whether or not off-site contamination has occurred without additional testing of potentially impacted properties,” the city said.
“To properly assess neighbouring properties, the city has reached out to three residences for their permission to conduct residential indoor air monitoring at homes in close proximity to where levels of TCE that exceed provincial standards were identified.”
In 2012, the city hired Jacobs Engineering Group to design and oversee the remediation of the Sydenham brownfield property to a residential/parkland standard.
In March 2018, a record of site condition was successfully obtained from the ministry to allow the site to be redeveloped for residential purposes in the future. As part of that process, a certificate of property use was issued by the ministry which included conducting post-remediation environmental monitoring on site for a minimum of two years. That was completed in the fall of 2019. Following the completion of the two-year monitoring program, an additional one year of monitoring was completed to further assess the concentration of TCE on site, which the city said was completed at the end of 2020.
The city said the source of the TCE on the brownfield site is believed to be an equipment pit located in the southwest portion of the historical industrial facility.
“When the soil was originally contaminated, best practices for the safe disposal of hazardous materials were not in place. Instead, many industries dumped these materials into the soil onsite without understanding the impact this could have on the environment.”
The city said that, based on consultation with the Brant County Health Unit, these activities do not present a public health threat to the community at large.
For more information and regular updates regarding this project, visit brantford.ca/17SydenhamSite.