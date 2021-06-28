City plans residential indoor air quality monitoring near former brownfield site

Article content

The City of Brantford says it will check to see if a chemical contaminant from a former brownfield property at 17 Sydenham St. has migrated towards neighbouring residential properties.

The city said in a news release Monday afternoon that the most current groundwater and soil vapour data at the boundary of the Sydenham property suggests “historical on-site industrial operations” may extend off-site.

The city said that the municipality and the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks have concluded that additional monitoring is needed.

At issue is trichloroethylene, or TCE, a chemical generally associated with industrial degreasing activities and can impact air quality when vapours from contaminated soil or groundwater migrate into buildings through cracks in building foundations, the city said.

“We are still in the investigative stage at this point and there is no way to confirm whether or not off-site contamination has occurred without additional testing of potentially impacted properties,” the city said.