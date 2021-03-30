Article content

Brantford police say an officer who pleaded guilty earlier this month to mischief for destroying evidence that could have been used against him now will face a Police Services Act hearing.

Const. Andrew Balog, 43, was suspended with pay when he was charged in March 2019. According to the annual Sunshine list, Balog was paid $112,552.96 in 2020.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City officer to face disciplinary hearing Back to video

A former detective with the major crime unit, Balog originally was charged with communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 after he connected with a young woman on an online dating site.

After being told by Balog that he was a Brantford police officer, the woman shared images of his messages with police but later declined to participate his prosecution.

Instead, Balog was charged with mischief because, after his arrest and seizure of his cellphone, he went home and remotely erased all the information on the phone by using a home computer.