City moves to Step 1 in reopening plan

The city has announced service changes as the province moves Friday to Step 1 in its pandemic reopening plan.

Beginning Friday, a maximum of 25 passengers will be permitted on city buses. Brantford Lift also will be increasing passenger limits to eight from five.

Also beginning Friday, the city will reopen sports fields and picnic shelter rentals. Requests for sport field rentals are being accepted for groups up to 10 people per venue for training purposes only. The city said it will permit two groups of 10 participants per full-sized field rental for training purposes only. A field may only be booked by one sports organization at a time and organizations must commit to adhere to the provincial sports associations guidelines for the related sport at the time of booking.

Picnic shelters and picnic area rentals are also permitted for groups up to 10 people maximum.

And, effective Friday, the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course patio will open daily from 11 a.m. until dusk. Outdoor dining is limited to four persons maximum per table.