Article content
Brantford and Brant councillors are headed for a showdown over the 2021 paramedics budget.
The city has triggered a dispute resolution mechanism that will send the budget, which is set by the county, to a future city-county liaison committee meeting for discussion and debate.
City, county square off over 2021 paramedics budget Back to video
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said the city is just following a process to properly review the budget but county councillors call the move disappointing, noting that there have been plenty of opportunities to review the document.
At issue is a budget that calls for spending of just over $13.35 million, of which the province provides $6.56 million.
The budget is asking for the city to contribute just over $4.9 million, while the county’s share is just shy of $1.9 million.
But the sticking point appears to be a plan to transfer $443,000 to reserves in 2021, including $243,000 that was designated for reserves in 2020 but was later redirected to fund additional paramedic staff.