City, county get provincial help with COVID-19 costs

Expositor staff
Mar 05, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  1 minute read
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
Brantford and Brant County are getting financial boosts from the provincial government to help contend with COVID-19.

The city is getting $1,264,892 and the county is getting $434,000.

The money was announced by Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, who said it will help ensure critical services continue and capital projects remain on track during the pandemic.

Brant Mayor David Bailey and Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis welcomed the funding.

“We’re grateful for the province’s continued support,” Bailey said. “Although financially stable, the county has experienced a loss of revenue during the pandemic.

“We are also experiencing higher costs related to paramedic and bylaw enforcement.”

The pandemic has made it hard for many households and businesses pay their bills in full and on time, said Bailey.

“We are grateful for the additional funding support ….to help offset the city’s lost revenue and increased expenses as a result of the ongoing pandemic,” said Davis. “This much needed support will also go towards helping ensure that critical infrastructure projects that cannot be delayed can move forward as planned.”

The money is part of the province’s $500 million investment to help Ontario municipalities plan for 2021. It can be used to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and bylaw enforcement.

Bouma said both the city and the county have have provided “outstanding leadership” as Ontario continues to work its way through the pandemic

The funding builds on the $1.39 billion in operating funding provided to municipalities through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement. The second phase of the Safe Restart Agreement was allocated to all Ontario municipalities in December, to ensure that no community entered 2021 facing an operating deficit from 2020.

