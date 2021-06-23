City councillor takes temporary leave of absence

Article content

Brantford Coun. Rick Weaver is taking a temporary leave of absence from his city duties.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, council extended the Ward 1 representative up to a four-month absence from council meetings to focus on a personal health issue.

A motion is required under the Municipal Act in the event that Weaver misses more than three months of meetings.

“We wish Coun. Weaver a speedy recovery and all the very best,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

Weaver said in a news release that he’s grateful for council’s support.

“Of course, I would prefer not to have to step away, however, I trust my council colleagues will continue working very hard to advance important city initiatives in the best interests of our citizens, and I look forward to returning to council in a full-time capacity again in the fall.”