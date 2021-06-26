City to hold special council meeting Monday

Article content

Brantford city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss a couple items including Canada Day.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and there are two items on the agenda: Canada Day update and a memorial installation in honour of children of residential schools.

The city’s Canada Day plans include a virtual concert with headliner Suzie McNeil and The Chain Reaction. The virtual concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and includes local bands Maddy McKenzie, Three Legged Horse and Heckle the Band.

Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and more are scheduled to welcome drive-thru guests at the Young Canadians Character Safari at Glenhryst Gardens on July 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

