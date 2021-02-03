City wants opioid crisis declared national public health emergency

Article content
City councillors are calling on the federal government to “stop the harm” and declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.
Councillors on Tuesday night voted unanimously in favour of a motion calling for Ottawa to meet with provincial and territorial representatives to develop a national overdose action plan, which should include consideration of reforms that other countries have used to significantly reduce drug-related fatalities and stigma. Those reforms include the legal regulation of illicit drugs to ensure safe supply of pharmaceutical alternatives to toxic street drugs and decriminalization of personal use.
“This does not mean that we’re legalizing drugs – that’s not what this is about,” said Coun. Cheryl Antoski, who brought the resolution to council. “This is about decriminalizing for personal small amounts.”
Antoski, a board member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, said she wants to build on the work done by Moms Stop the Harm, an advocacy group of parents who have lost children to opioid overdoses.