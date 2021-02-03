City wants opioid crisis declared national public health emergency

Article content continued

“I’m so appreciative of the work done by Moms Stop The Harm,” Antoski said. “It’s important to realize that because of the opioid crisis we now have partners burying partners, colleagues burying colleagues in addition to moms burying children.

“It is a national issue and through my work with the federation I’m hoping we can bring this to the attention of the federal government and get some action.”

She noted that countries that have seen success in dealing with drug addiction combine decriminalization with increased access to health services.

“We know that charging someone criminally doesn’t work,” Antoski said. “They go to jail, they get out and nothing has been done to address the problem.

“They’re going to keep doing that over and over again. This is a health and addictions issue and it should be funded appropriately.”

She said Canada’s opioid crisis is one of the largest public health emergencies of our lifetime with a death on average about every two hours and a death toll of nearly 19,000 since January 2016.

“The overdose crisis rages, showing few signs of abating.”

Speaking in favour of the resolution, Mayor Kevin Davis noted that Brant County Health Unit is hiring a drug-strategy co-ordinator, a position that has been vacant for about 18 months.

He said that the number of local opioid deaths dropped in 2020 to 20 from 40 in 2019 but the number of incidents involving opioid overdoses increased.

“This is a hidden epidemic that has been grinding away through COVID-19 and hasn’t received the notoriety because of COVID,” said Davis, adding that increases in overdoses and deaths are being seen across the country.

“It has reached the point where it has become the number one cause of death for people under 30,” said the mayor.

“It’s a national epidemic and we need a national strategy. It’s time the federal government took this seriously.”

