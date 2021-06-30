City begins work on memorial in Victoria Park
Work to create memorial space in Victoria Park honoring Indigenous children who lost their lives in residential schools began Wednesday.
Fencing surrounding the park has been installed and security guards were also in place monitoring the entrance to the park. Plans call for the memorial, which will included orange lights, to be in place by Thursday afternoon and security teams will be in the park 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Sept. 11.
City begins work on memorial in Victoria Park
The memorial is expected to cost $100,000 with most of that money, about $75,000, earmarked for security.
City council also approved, at a special council meeting earlier this week, a $100,000 donation to the Woodland Cultural Centre’s ‘Save The Evidence,’ campaign to preserve the memory of the Mohawk Institute, a former residential school in Brantford.
