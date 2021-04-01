Child removed during drug raid

Article content

A child turned over to the care of Ogwadeni:deo after police on Six Nations of the Grand River executed a search warrant March 25 at a Seneca Road trailer.

Police said the child was found with three adults, who were arrested.

Ogwadeni:deo is the child welfare agency on Six Nations.

Police said they seized cocaine, alprazolam, or Xanax, pills, a large quantity of Canadian currency, cellphones, digital scales, drug packaging, a shot gun and ammunition.

Vehicles and a storage container on the property also were searched.

The three are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of alprazolam, possession under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of ammunition and a firearm.