Charity motorcycle ride raises more than $95,000 for Lansdowne

Organizers of the charity motorcycle run for Lansdowne Children’s Centre are sending a virtual “wheelie” to their supporters.

“We raised $95,663 and we can’t thank people enough for all of their support,” said Angie Turnbull, director of philanthropy, at the Lansdowne Children’s Centre Foundation, the centre’s fundraising arm. “We had so many people, so many businesses step up this year to help out.

“It’s really quite heartwarming.”

Organizers of the virtual ride held during July had hoped to raise $70,000, up from the $33,000 generated by last year’s virtual ride. The last time the event was held in-person was in 2019 when $62,000 was raised.

This year’s event was boosted by the sale of raffle tickets to win a motorcycle provided by Harley-Davidson Cambridge, Turnbull said.

“We were really worried about how we were going to sell raffle tickets but when people heard about our concerns they responded,” shel said. “A lot of businesses called and offered us space to sell the tickets and that was a really big help.”

Turnbull said 42 riders participated in the virtual event. Past rides have attracted from 280 to 400 riders.

“We’re thrilled with the results but the big winners are the 3,000 children we support.”

Lansdowne provides a range of services to children with physical, communication or developmental challenges in Brantford and Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties. It receives government funding for programs such as occupational, speech and language therapy and physiotherapy.

Money raised by the foundation through events, such as the motorcycle ride, goes to support recreational programs such as cooking, gardening and camping. In addition to building the self-confidence of the children, the programs enable them to safely socialize with other children and provides some respite for parents.

