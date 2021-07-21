The number of drivers charged with speeding has increased substantially this year, according to figures compiled by Brant OPP.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That’s no surprise to the chair of the Brant Brantford and Six Nations Impaired and Distracted Driving Committee.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Charges for speeding on rise in Brant Back to video

Lawrie Palk said the speeding problem became apparent to his committee three years ago.

“Over the last couple of years it has become worse,” Palk said in an interview. “But it’s not just the county.

“There are problems in the city and just about everywhere between here and the GTA (Greater Toronto Area).”

He said members of his committee were talking about speeding well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.

“Impaired driving has long been an issue and then we had distracted driving. When you add speeding to the mix, it can be a pretty deadly combination.”

Palk made the comments after being told that, as of the end of April, Brant OPP had charged 620 motorists with speeding. That’s a 29.4 per cent increase from the 429 speeding drivers charged over the first four months of 2020.

In April alone, Brant OPP charged 175 drivers, up from 74 for the same month in 2020 — a 136 per cent increase.

The figures were included in a report presented this week to the Brant County police services board.

“I think the isolation brought on by COVID-19 has been a factor over the past year but it’s not the only reason for the increase,” Palk said. “When it first started, I think people were able to cope but, after more than a year. it became much more difficult.

“I think people just need to be more patient and slow down.”

Monthly reports presented to the police board have highlighted speeding and other traffic-related charges.