The federal budget gives local businesses the support they need, says the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant.

David Prang said Monday’s budget is “historic” and comes at a time when Canadians need it most.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chamber supports 'historic' federal budget Back to video

“Canada’s 2021 budget gives businesses in Brantford-Brant the much-needed supports to help weather the current health crisis,” he said. “It lays the foundation for a strong and inclusive economic recovery.”

Prang said the focus on growth and jobs is a important step towards economic recovery but the emphasis will need to shift to private investment from public spending to get the nation’s finances under control.

“The plan to reduce deficits over the coming years is important but will depend on meeting our growth target,” he said said in a statement.

The budget is expected to result in a federal debt of about $1.4 trillion by 2025-26, up from the debt of $721 billion in 2019-20.