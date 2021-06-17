





Share this Story: Chamber of commerce celebrates excellence

Chamber of commerce celebrates excellence Submitted

Article content Anwar Dost, a pharmacist and philanthropist, was honoured Thursday by the Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant. Dost, a founding member of the Brantford Muslim Association, is the 2021 recipient of the David Baxter Memorial Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement at the chamber’s 37th annual business excellence awards ceremony, which was held virtually. The award is presented to a community member who has helped make Brantford-Brant a better place to work, live, play and conduct business. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chamber of commerce celebrates excellence Back to video “His community involvement and volunteer work has been extensive,” Janet Lambregts, of Sonoco Canada Corp., said of Dost during the ceremony. “The definition of philanthropy is goodwill to fellow members of the human race, an act or gift done or made for humanitarian purposes. Lambreghts said Dost exemplifies that definition. “Well done, Mr. Dost. … And thank you for all you have done.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The award is sponsored by Sonoco and named after David Baxter, a longtime chamber of commerce booster and manager at the Brantford company. Baxter died in 2014. The owner of Cenpro Pharmacy in Brantford, Dost came to Canada in 1968. In addition to building a successful business, Dost has led or been involved with numerous humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours. He raised more than $85,000 for Hamilton Health Sciences to purchase equipment used in the cardiac unit. He also raised money to send medicine and medical supplies to Afghanistan through the Canadian Relief Foundation. Dost and his wife Dr. Ismat Dost, a local pediatrician and allergy specialist, have established a medical clinic and schools in Pakistan. In addition, Dost helped raise money and supplies for survivors of catastrophic events including Hurricane Katrina (2005) and the Fort McMurray wild fire in 2016. Dost also spearheaded a collaboration between the Muslim Association and Sydenham United Church to provide monthly meals to the homeless. Other examples of his community involvement include helping four Syrian refugee families get established in Brantford and serving on the board of the Brantford Muslim Association in different roles including president. Other award winners announced Thursday are: • Lansdowne Children’s Centre, Bell Community Builder Award presented to a business or organization whose community contributions have yielded the greatest social return on investment. Also nominated were Booster Juice Brantford and Ironstone Entrance Technologies.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The chamber notes that Lansdowne’s mission is to support children and youth with physical, developmental or communication needs and their families. • Corrie Gallant, Beauty Barn Spa, Enterprise Brant Entrepreneur of the Year Award presented to an entrepreneur who has a high standard of employee and customer relations, promotes Brantford-Brant and has exceptional business achievements. Also nominated were Steve and Lorraine Garnham, CPR Cell Phone Repair; and Dr. Shaelyn Osborn, Whole Body Health. Operating since 2017, the Beauty Barn is the area’s first first private country barn spa destination, the chamber says. • West Brant Window World, Waterous, Holden, Amey, Hitchon Company of the Year Award presented to a company that has exceptional business achievements high standards of employee and customer relations and exemplary corporate citizenship. Also nominated were Cowan Insurance Group and Minotaur Stormwater Services Ltd. Since 1993, West Brant Window World has created a strong presence in the window and door market in southern Ontario with a reputation for going above and beyond to satisfy customers, says the chamber. Established in 1985, the business excellence award ceremony is the premier event held annually by the chamber. For the second consecutive year, the event was held virtually.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford