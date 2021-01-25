'Caused' boy's death, parents released from jail

Article content

The mother and stepfather of a three-year-old boy who died in 2017 with a lethal dose of fentanyl and cocaine in his system have been released from jail.

While their case moved through the courts, Madeline Froman, 28, and John Paul Smoke Jr., 30, of Six Nations of the Grand River, served the equivalent of a five-year sentence in jail since the death of Torrence VanEvery, court was told. They were charged with manslaughter.

“No one meant for Torrence to die but the parents’ actions, nonetheless, caused his death and they must live with that,” said Ontario Superior Court Justice Harrison Arrell.

“Further time in jail will not bring back Torrence, nor make them contributing members of the community in the future,” he said. “Whereas probation, counselling and employment will assist them.”

The couple said that, on March 6, 2017, they awoke around 7:15 p.m to find Torrence, who was sleeping between them, not breathing.