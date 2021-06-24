Catholic school board approves $147M budget

Article content

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board has approved a 2021-22 school year operating budget of $147 million.

That’s an increase of $1.9 million from 2020-21.

The board also approved a capital budget of $4.3 million.

“The 2021-22 budget did not come without its challenges, but as the board continues to navigate through the unprecedented period of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to the health, well-being and safety of students, staff and the broader community,” said Scott Keys, superintendent of business and treasurer.

“At this point in time, this year’s budget has been prepared based on the board continuing commitment to offer remote learning options for elementary and secondary students.”

The board, which has about 10,000 students at 28 elementary schools, three secondary schools, is expecting a total student enrolment increase of 1.7 per cent.

The capital budget includes several facility renewal projects includes HVAC upgrades, site work, asphalt, roofing and accessibility enhancements. Improvements in technology are also planned for both elementary and secondary schools.