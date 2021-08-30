Candidates line up to represent Brantford-Brant

Voters in Brantford-Brant will have plenty of choice when they cast their ballots in the Sept. 20 federal election.

The race to replace former Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who chose not to seek re-election, had seven candidates registered on Election Canada’s website as of Monday’s deadline. However, it can take up to two days to check and confirm a candidate’s eligibility to run so the final list won’t be known until Wednesday.

Registered so far are: Conservative Larry Brock, Karleigh Csordas, of the Green Party, Liberal Alison Macdonald, New Democrat Adrienne Roberts, Cole Squire, of the People’s Party of Canada, and independents Leslie Bory and John (The Engineer) Turmel.

The riding covers 886 square kilometres and includes Brantford, most of Brant County, Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

There are 110,180 votes up for grabs in the riding, according to Elections Canada.

Brantford-Brant has been represented by McColeman since 2008.

Prior to McColeman, Brantford-Brant was represented by Lloyd St. Amand and Jane Stewart, of the Liberals. Derek Blackburn, of the NDP, represented the riding from 1971 to 1993.

Brock, on leave as assistant Crown attorney for Brant, is making his first bid for elected office. Born and raised in Brantford, he has served as president of both the provincial and federal Conservative riding associations.

Csordas, announced as the Green candidate last week, is a kinesiologist.

Macdonald, a longtime lawyer on Six Nations of the Grand River and a resident of Eagle Place, won the Liberal nod during a virtual nomination meeting. She works with the Office of the Children’s Lawyer, an arm of the Ministry of the Attorney General that focuses on children involved in legal cases.