Can you help 'Fill a Backpack?'

Article content

A Brantford business is collecting donations to help children prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Urban Sunset Wine Co., 125 Stanley St., in partnership with Child Hunger Brantford, earlier this month launched a Fill a Backpack campaign. Items collected so far include school supplies, shampoo, toothbrushes, gloves, winter hats, juice boxes and granola bars.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Can you help 'Fill a Backpack?' Back to video

Donations are being accepted until Aug. 28. They can be dropped off from 11 a.m .to 5 p.m., Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Organizers request that no perishable items are donated.