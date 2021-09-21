Cambridge
Liberal Bryan May was re-elected in Cambridge after a seesaw race all Monday evening against Conservative candidate Connie Cody.
Polls Reporting: 220 of 222 (99.1 %)
Liberal Bryan May 19,783 (37.6 %)
Conservative Connie Cody 18,174 (34.6 %)
NDP Lorne Bruce 8,973 (17.1 %)
People’s Party Maggie Segounis 3,848 (7.3 %)
Green Party Michele Braniff 1,803 (3.4 %)
Total number of valid votes: 52,581
Voter Turnout: 52,581 of 90,092 registered electors (58.36 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.
Population: 115,463