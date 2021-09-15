Businessman seeing red over good deed

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Ken Breau, owner of the local Dairy Queen stores, has been told he must apply for a minor variance to accommodate the Red Shed he had installed earlier this year at his location at King George and Tollgate roads. The application will set him back $2,585.

“I put that shed there to help out local charities,” said Breau. “It doesn’t do anything for me.

“A lot of them are suffering these days because of COVID and it was a way to help them raise their profile and raise money.”

In addition to the fee, Breau must complete an application that includes a cover letter and a sketch of the property showing the shed’s location and its proximity to the street.

Several groups, including Help A Child Smile, Grand River Council on Aging, Brantford food bank and Lansdowne Children’s Centre, have either used or have booked the shed for use, Breau said.

“We have also opened it up to any organization that would like to sell Christmas trees from the shed for their organization,” he said. “They would have complete use of the property at no cost to raise funds to help the citizens of Brantford.”

But someone apparently objected to the shed.

City officials told The Expositor that they were “made aware of a violation of the city’s zoning bylaw” at the northwest corner of King George and Tollgate roads.

Bylaw officers then told Breau that the shed’s location contravenes the zoning bylaw and gave him two options. He can move the shed to an appropriate location that conforms to the bylaw. Or, if he wants to keep the shed at its current location, he can apply for a minor variance.