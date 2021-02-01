Business excellence awards finalists announced Tuesday

Article content

The annual celebration of business excellence in Brantford-Brant begins Tuesday.

Finalists for the Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant business excellence awards will be announced at a virtual event starting at 4 p.m. To register for the event visit chamber’s website at brantfordbrantchamber.com.

The awards are Bell Community Builder, Enterprise Brant Entrepreneur of the Year and Waterous, Holden Amey, Hitchon Company of the Year.

The David Baxter Memorial Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement, sponsored by Sonoco Canada Corp., will be presented at the awards event scheduled for May 20 at 4 p.m. It, too, will be a virtual event.

The awards recognize businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals who exceptional business achievements, and exemplary community citizenship.

Presented by BDO Canada LLP with support from Crossing All Bridges Learning Centre, PQI Canada Ltd and Vive Mechanical Inc., Tuesday’s event will be the first time, the finalists are announced virtually.

Last year, more than 100 people attended a reception at the Brantford Golf and Country Club to hear about the finalists. Just over a month after the announcement, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and organizers were forced to make the annual awards night a virtual event.