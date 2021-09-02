Bunny boom sees SPCA hopping with free promotion

Taking in one pregnant rabbit resulted in an abundance of bunnies at the Brant County SPCA.

So. the long-eared hoppers are free to adopt until the end of Friday.

“They were a little too young to adopt out right away but now they’re ready to go,” said Logan White, manager of fundraising and community engagement,

Bunny adoption fees are normally $50.

Having a dozen bunnies has added to the strain on the shelter, which also has been dealing with a number of cats, too.

The shelter ran a Summer of Love promotion to help find homes for the cats by dropping the normal adoption fee. The fee for a full-grown cat is $175.

From Aug. 16 to 19, a dozen cats were adopted.

“Some of our cats were a little difficult to adopt out due to their age or health issues and the length of stay was getting concerning,” White said.

“We tried to think of a way we could help them find their homes a little easier.”

The promotion not only found homes for many cats but also inspired residents to sponsor cat adoptions for others.

One woman adopted a cat named Nala but, since Nala’s adoption fee already had been sponsored, the woman decided to sponsor the adoption fees of other cats. Two other residents made similar donations, covering fees of 16 cats.

White said a “sweet older cat named Aida,” who had been at the shelter since April, found a new home within a week of being sponsored.

Four free-of-charge cats are still available at the shelter.

“Promotions like these give an advantage to animals who have had a difficult time finding their homes,” White said.

While the summer promotions have helped alleviate the pressure on the shelter, new animals are always coming in.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can go to www.brantcountyspca.com for more information or to see photos of available animals.

The shelter, at 539 Mohawk St., Brantford, also can be reached by phone at 519-756-6620.

