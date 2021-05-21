Brock wins Conservative nomination in Brantford-Brant
Larry Brock will be the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in Brantford-Brant riding in the next federal election.
The assistant Crown attorney for Brant won a two-person race, which ended on Thursday after three days of online and telephone voting by party members.
The other candidate was business owner Mark Littell, who is chair of the Brantford police services board and a former city councillor.
“I’m thrilled,” Brock, 56, said in a statement after the results were announced. “I have to thank my dedicated team of volunteers, my family and friends who sacrificed hundreds of hours assisting me to reach this important goal.”
The first-time candidate vowed to work hard and to run an ethical campaign.
He congratulated Littell on his campaign and said he hoped that Conservatives will work together.
Littell couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Once the election is called Brock will take an unpaid leave of absence from his job to campaign.
Brock announced in January that he would seek the nomination after longtime Conservative MP Phil McColeman announced he would not seek re-election. McColeman endorsed Brock.
Born and raised in Brantford, Brock has served as president of both the provincial and federal Conservative riding associations.
A graduate of the University of Waterloo, Brock earned his law degree at the University of Calgary and worked in private practice before becoming an assistant Crown attorney in 2004.
He is chair of the board of Crossing All Bridges Learning Centre and is a board member and past-president of St. Leonard’s Community Services. He was the chair of the 2015 Brant United Way campaign that raised $1.6 million.
Brock and his wife, Angela, have twin 12-year-old daughters. He became involved in CYO basketball and the Brantford Aquatic Club when the girls took up the sports.
Adrienne Roberts, a local teacher and union activist, is the Brantford-Brant NDP candidate.
So far, Michelle Meghie, a Mississauga resident who has three decades of work experience in children services and social services, is the sole announced candidate for the Brantford-Brant Liberal nomination. No date has been announced for a nomination meeting
No prospective Green Party candidate has yet stepped forward.