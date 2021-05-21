Brock wins Conservative nomination in Brantford-Brant

Article content

Larry Brock will be the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in Brantford-Brant riding in the next federal election.

The assistant Crown attorney for Brant won a two-person race, which ended on Thursday after three days of online and telephone voting by party members.

The other candidate was business owner Mark Littell, who is chair of the Brantford police services board and a former city councillor.

“I’m thrilled,” Brock, 56, said in a statement after the results were announced. “I have to thank my dedicated team of volunteers, my family and friends who sacrificed hundreds of hours assisting me to reach this important goal.”

The first-time candidate vowed to work hard and to run an ethical campaign.

He congratulated Littell on his campaign and said he hoped that Conservatives will work together.

Littell couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

Once the election is called Brock will take an unpaid leave of absence from his job to campaign.