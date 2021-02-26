Brantwood calls for earlier vaccination of disabled adults and their workers

Article content

Disabled adults living in group homes and their support workers should be next in line for the coronavirus vaccine, says the executive director of Brantwood Community Services.

“The 70 adults that we provide care to are among the most vulnerable people in our community,” Brigette O’Neill said Friday. “They should be included in phase one of the rollout or at the very least at the top of phase two.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantwood calls for earlier vaccination of disabled adults and their workers Back to video

“But, the way I’m reading the plan, it looks to me like they won’t be getting the vaccine until June or July and that’s unacceptable.”

O’Neill learned Friday afternoon that Brantwood staff are now able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s great news,” O’Neill said. “Unfortunately, registering people in congregate care settings is not an option at this time.

“It’s only available for staff.”

O’Neill is worried about worried disabled adults will be forgotten.

“We understand these are tense times for all our local residents and organizations and that some may disagree with how the prioritization has been laid out,” said Ryan Spiteri, the health unit’s manager of communications. “However, public health units must follow the vaccine prioritization guidelines laid out for them by the province.