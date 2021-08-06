This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The pandemic helped drop crime in the Brantford area and across Canada in 2020, according to data released by Statistics Canada.

Article content The rate for Brantford, which includes the city, Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River, dropped 3.4 per cent to 80.81, which was above the national average of 73.4 but well below the worst metropolitan area (areas with populations greater than 100,000) — Lethbridge, Alta., at 138.7. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford sees drop in crime severity index Back to video The crime severity index is an annual figure released by Statistics Canada that takes into account the number of police-reported offences and their severity. Length of sentences or whether an offence receives a sentence are also factored in. The overall index includes both violent and non-violent crime. It has a base of 100 which was set in 2006. Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis said the city followed the same downward trend noted nationally, with a couple of exceptions. “Our robberies went up by 20 per cent whereas Canada’s went down by 18 per cent,” he said in an interview this week. Davis said Brantford police’s crime analyst is looking at the data to see if there is some explanation for the difference but an initial look suggests a link to to opioid epidemic. In addition, there was an 88 per cent spike in charges for breaching court orders locally. “People steal credit cards, we arrest and charge them, they’re released on a condition and, in short order, they steal more cards,” said the chief. “We’re dealing with prolific offenders with no fear of the justice system.” Davis said such crimes are considered low-end as they aren’t violent, but the impact on the citizen who has a wallet stolen is significant.

Article content “Our officers see it every day.” Davis said he thinks it wise to wait until the pandemic has run its course to see if things normalize. “Bail reform was just starting to roll out at the end of 2019 and then the pandemic hit so we need to see if the revolving doors continue after the pandemic. If they do, we need a candid conversation about bail reform and whether it’s effective.” Davis outlined a plan to deal with the “prolific offenders.” He is advocating for the hiring of special constables, who could help prevent many crimes of opportunity, such as break-ins to cars and homes. He noted that the special constables would be flexible and cheaper than fully trained officers. “That way the fully trained police officer would focus on the crimes that need their skills and experience because a lot of calls we get drawn into could be handled under bylaw rules.” Plans to hire six special constables were cut from this year’s police budget to save money but the chief said the request will return in the 2022 budget Meanwhile, he’s targeting his officers at drugs and guns, and aiming resources particularly at drug traffickers. “July was phenomenal,” said Davis. “Our frontline officers were taking drugs and guns off the street at an incredible rate.” A big part of that success is the result of tips from citizens, he said. “To all those with the courage to reach out to the police, I say thank you and keep it up. We can only proactively address these things with the information the public gives us.”

Article content In Canada, crime dropped by eight per cent in 2020 and the overall CSI was 11 per cent lower than in 2010. Stats Can recorded drops in violent crime and non-violent crimes, marking the first decrease in all measures for the first time after five years of increases. In Ontario, the CSI dropped to 73.4 after hitting almost 80 in 2019. Statistics Canada attributed measures implemented to contain COVID-19 to helping drop the crime rate. With fewer people out publicly, stores often closed and more people occupying their homes during the day, it reduced the chances for many crimes to be committed. But as Internet use increased, so did Internet-related crimes and a rise was seen across the country in hate crimes and family violence. Hate crimes across the country increased by 37 per cent in 2020, marking the largest number of such crimes reported since data began begin collected. Much of such crime targeted Black and Asian populations. Shoplifting and theft under $5,000 fell in every province and territory and in almost all cities, although it increased in Peterborough and remained the same in Barrie. There were 56 more homicides in Canada than in 2019, a total of 743 deaths that reflected a rise of seven per cent. That increase was largely attributed to Alberta and to a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, where 22 were killed. In Ontario, there were 19 fewer homicides in 2020 for a total of 234. Locally, there were four homicides in 2020: three in Brantford and one on Six Nations.

Article content The homicide rate in Canada for Indigenous people is seven times higher than for non-Indigenous populations. There were 201 Indigenous homicide victims in 2020 across the country. The pandemic played a role in a rise in opioid deaths. In the first nine months after COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, 5,148 people died of opioid overdoses – an increase of 89 per cent from the same time in 2019. The bulk of those deaths involved fentanyl or a mix that involved fentanyl. All opioid-related drug violations increased in the country last year with the biggest problem in B. C., where there were 54 offences per 100,000 versus Ontario’s 10 offences per 100,000. With more internet and social media use, Canadian police reported 17 per cent more cybercrime, including harassing and threatening behaviour. The rate of police-reported sexual assault declined for the first time in five years, dropping nine per cent from 2019. But Statistics Canada warned the pandemic lockdown could have caused an underreporting of assaults. For the sixth year in a row, firearm offences went up, much of the increase attributed to Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

