Article content

Brantford police are seeking the public’s help to find a 35-year-old woman reported missing July 27.

Police said that Nicole Meawasige was last seen July 19 in the area of Brantford General Hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford police seek help finding woman, 35 Back to video

She is Indigenous, five-feet-five and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown-red shoulder-length hair. And she has a heart and rose tattoo on her upper chest.

Police said her family is concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Det. Const. Jeff Cotter of the criminal investigation section at 519-756-7050, ext. 2271.