Brantford police seek help finding woman, 35

Nicole Meawasige
Brantford police are seeking the public’s help to find a 35-year-old woman reported missing July 27.

Police said that Nicole Meawasige was last seen July 19 in the area of Brantford General Hospital.

She is Indigenous, five-feet-five and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown-red shoulder-length hair. And she has a heart and rose tattoo on her upper chest.

Police said her family is concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Det. Const. Jeff Cotter of the criminal investigation section at 519-756-7050, ext. 2271.

