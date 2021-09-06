Brantford police seek help finding man, 35

Expositor staff
Robert Mark Cannon
Brantford police are asking for the public’s help to find a 35-year-old man who last seen Aug. 31 in the area of Waterloo Street.

Police said Robert Mark Cannon is believed to be in the Brantford area.

He is described as white, five-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown short hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, a green T-shirt, black shoes and a black baseball cap and he carrying a black Reebok backpack.

Police said they are concerned about the man’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Det. Const. Jeff Cotter of the criminal investigation section at 519-756-7050, ext. 2271

