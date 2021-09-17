Brantford police investigating fatal collision

Vincent Ball
Sep 17, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
BRANTFORDPOLICE-CRUISER-1
The Expositor

A 55-year-old Brantford man died in a Thursday collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The collision occurred at about 4 p.m. in the area of Henry Street and Rawdon Street. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Brantford General Hospital by paramedics but died as a result of his injuries.

Brantford police are investigating and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Cst. Jeremy Morton, of the police traffic unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2869.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers