Brantford police investigating fatal collision

A 55-year-old Brantford man died in a Thursday collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The collision occurred at about 4 p.m. in the area of Henry Street and Rawdon Street. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Brantford General Hospital by paramedics but died as a result of his injuries.

Brantford police are investigating and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Cst. Jeremy Morton, of the police traffic unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2869.

