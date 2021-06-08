Article content

Brantford police said Tuesday they have arrested a 32-year-old man wanted in connection to robberies at a Brantford convenience store and gas stations in Brant County and Ancaster.

Corey Landon Lee Hess, of Ohsweken, was arrested at 6 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Albemarle Streeet by the city police emergency response team with help from the OPP tactics and rescue unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford police arrest robbery suspect Back to video

“In the interest of public safety, a perimeter was set up and several nearby residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes while a warrant was obtained,” police said in a news release.

In an earlier news release, police said Hess is charged with three counts each of possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with judicial release orders, two counts of attempted robbery and robbery.

Police had warned the public that Hess should be considered “armed and dangerous.”