Brantford officer added to national memorial -- 124 years after death
A Brantford police officer, whose death in the line of duty went unrecognized for more than a century, has been added to the Canadian Police and Peace Officers Memorial Wall in Ottawa.
Const. John Hickey died June 29, 1897 after suffering for two years the pain and debilitating effects of injuries he suffered on July 18, 1895.
Hickey was on a trolley car that derailed and struck a pole. Reports from the time stated that Hickey was “dashed violently to the ground” and suffered severe injuries to his left knee and wrist.
After being off work for two months, Hickey returned to his job only to be forced back on leave when it became obvious his injuries were permanent.
He showed “sheer pluck and indomitable will” for two years before he died at age 40. The official cause of death was blood poisoning.
He left a wife, Margaret, and four children.
Described as a “fine looking, strapping fellow,” Hickey was 31 when he joined Brantford police in February 1888.
Hickey will be formally inducted Sept. 26 onto the memorial on Parliament Hill. He will be the first Brantford police service officer to be so commemorated.
Plans also call for Hickey to be added to the hall of honour at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., and to Brantford’s Prominence Point Memorial, located at Dalhouise Street and Brant Avenue across from the Brantford Armoury. Prominence Point includes the names and short biographies honouring the outstanding achievements of Brantford citizens.
Hickey’s story was brought to light by his great-granddaughter, Teresa Dunnigan, of Lion’s Head, Ont., in Bruce County. She and other family members have long known the story.
But the effort to have Hickey formally recognized began when Dunnigan inherited the police whistle, handcuff and the “Rules and Regulations” handbook given to her great-grandfather when he joined Brantford police.
“I really thought that they belonged in Brantford with the police service or in a museum,” Dunnigan said.
She said she contacted police and was put in touch with Sgt. Jordan Schmutz.
Schmutz said he was fascinated by the story and wanted to learn more.
Dunnigan shared a memoir covering her family’s Brantford history from the 1800s to the 1970s.
Schmutz said Brantford police have archives and memorabilia but there is no mention of the circumstances surrounding Hickey’s death.
“We didn’t have any record of it.”
Schmutz started looking into the story. His investigation included visiting the land registry office, searching through historical records and reading old articles from The Expositor.
He was able to confirm details of the July 18, 1895, incident and provided a report to Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis.
Davis wrote a letter recommending Hickey be added to the national memorial.
“At the time, there was limited availability of medical technique and medication,” Davis said in his letter. “Const. Hickey’s injury, in all likelihood, would have been survivable with access to modern medicine; instead, he suffered a great deal and over an extended period of time while attempting to recover.
“In doing so, he demonstrated character and courage.”
Schmutz said he enjoyed learning more about Brantford through Hickey’s story.
“This has been one of the most rewarding investigations of my career.”
Dunnigan said she is grateful for the work done by Schmutz and the support received from Davis and the Brantford Police Service.
“His death in the line of duty changed the trajectory of my family,” Dunnigan said of her great-grandfather.
“I’m so proud of him and, after all this time, I’m glad to see that he is finally being formally recognized for his sacrifice and service.”
