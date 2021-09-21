Brantford officer added to national memorial -- 124 years after death

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A Brantford police officer, whose death in the line of duty went unrecognized for more than a century, has been added to the Canadian Police and Peace Officers Memorial Wall in Ottawa.

Const. John Hickey died June 29, 1897 after suffering for two years the pain and debilitating effects of injuries he suffered on July 18, 1895.

Hickey was on a trolley car that derailed and struck a pole. Reports from the time stated that Hickey was “dashed violently to the ground” and suffered severe injuries to his left knee and wrist.

After being off work for two months, Hickey returned to his job only to be forced back on leave when it became obvious his injuries were permanent.

He showed “sheer pluck and indomitable will” for two years before he died at age 40. The official cause of death was blood poisoning.

He left a wife, Margaret, and four children.

Described as a “fine looking, strapping fellow,” Hickey was 31 when he joined Brantford police in February 1888.

Hickey will be formally inducted Sept. 26 onto the memorial on Parliament Hill. He will be the first Brantford police service officer to be so commemorated.

Plans also call for Hickey to be added to the hall of honour at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., and to Brantford’s Prominence Point Memorial, located at Dalhouise Street and Brant Avenue across from the Brantford Armoury. Prominence Point includes the names and short biographies honouring the outstanding achievements of Brantford citizens.

Hickey’s story was brought to light by his great-granddaughter, Teresa Dunnigan, of Lion’s Head, Ont., in Bruce County. She and other family members have long known the story.