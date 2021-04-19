





Article content Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis says he regrets running for public office after protesters took their anti-lockdown messages to his home. “I have no issue with people exercising their democratic right by legally protesting the statements or decisions I make in my capacity as mayor,” said Davis, who was elected to a first term in 2018. “However, protesting in front of my home, on a private condominium laneway, goes beyond the pale especially as it is very disruptive and upsetting for my neighbours, many of whom are seniors and widows who live on their own. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford mayor decries protest in front of his home Back to video “It makes me regret having decided to run for public office when being an elected official impacts my wife and neighbours – none of whom deserve to be intimidated or have their lives disrupted by this type of activity.” Davis made the comments after a group of protesters staged an anti-lockdown demonstration outside his home on Friday. The mayor wasn’t home but saw the demonstrators when he returned from city hall. He has reviewed a video of the demonstration, which he forwarded to Brantford police.

Article content Earlier, the mayor had posted a video on social media calling on people to stop gathering for protests and find other ways to make their views known, including posting on social media. “I accept you have the right to protest and, should you chose to do so, I ask you do it safely,” Davis said in his post. The mayor said public gatherings for any reason, whether social, political or otherwise, are unsafe. “You are putting your own lives at risk by illegally gathering,” he said. “It is also, quite frankly, disrespectful to the health care and essential workers who are working around the clock, helping people in our community, most of whom are trying very hard to avoid COVID. “Please consider that someone you know could be infected by the virus through your activities, and they could become seriously ill.” On April 3, more than 1,500 people gathered for an anti-lockdown rally in Brantford. A follow-up rally on Saturday drew a much smaller crowd. On Monday, Brantford and Brant County set a record with 273 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ended April 18. There are 21 people in Brantford General Hospital receiving treatment for the virus, including seven in critical care. Friday’s protest was at least the second this month to target the homes of elected officials. On April 8, anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through St. George, with a brief stop at the homes of Brant Mayor David Bailey and Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, who is parliamentary assistant to Premier Doug Ford. Demonstrators, who banged pots and pans as they marched, also stopped at Bouma’s optometry office.

Article content “All of us expect to encounter opposition when we run for public office,” Bouma said. “We understand and accept there will be those who will disagree and protest. “But the residences and business offices, the spouses and children have always been off-limits.” Brantford’s municipal politicians recently raised concern about threats they say they’ve received over a decision to sell off the Arrowdale municipal golf course. Bouma said the protests and threats are disheartening, he added. “I think a line has been crossed and I really hope it hasn’t been crossed permanently,” said the MPP. He said he understands people are hurting because of the pandemic restrictions. “I generally cut people a lot of slack especially now because COVID-19 has been so hard on people,” he said. “People are suffering and I hear the stories daily but how this is affecting people. But Bouma said the community and province must continue to do everything possible to get through the pandemic. Davis agreed, likening the pandemic to a marathon, with the community now hitting the toughest part of the route. “This is not the time to be divisive and tearing each other apart,” said the mayor. “Our goal has always been to get us through this and make sure as many of us as possible cross the finish line. “That is and always has been our goal.” Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

