Brantford man faces child pornography charges

A 40-year-old Brantford man is facing child pornography charges after police said they executed a search warrant Feb. 2 at a home on Erie Avenue.

Police said Monday they seized several computers, electronic devices and a prohibited weapon in the culmination of a month-long probe by the the Internet Child Exploitation unit, prompted by online conversations that resulted in the investigation of child luring.

The man is charged with five counts of making child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, luring a child under the age of 14 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said there be other victims. They said they believe the accused used several social media sites, with the user name of Nickysix16.

Anyone with information relating to Internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call Det. Michael Korda or Det. Balbir Singh of ICE unit at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251