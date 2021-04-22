Brantford man an unlikely TikTok star
Article content
Brantford’s Dan Harrison isn’t your typical TikTok video star.
On a social media platform dominated by young people, Harrison is a 59-year-old production supervisor at a Woodstock steel plant who likes to cook.
Brantford man an unlikely TikTok star Back to video
But he’s always been viewed by family and friends as a funny guy. So, looking for something to help cheer up his acquaintances during a dreary pandemic year – and at the urging of his kids – he began producing videos.
“I just figured everyone’s been brought down by this pandemic, so I decided to do something to make people laugh.”
Harrison said he became a TikTok viewer because there are thousands of quick cooking videos on the platform.
His first few videos developed a following among friends of family members but his stuff took off when he demonstrated how to make real maple syrup by tapping a “neighbour’s” maple tree.
“It’s actually my tree and I tap it every year in my yard so we put some fun into it and it worked.”
Advertisement
Article content
More than a million people have watched the quirky video, which has drawn hundreds of comments – some as amusing as Harrison’s antics.
“You guys have syrup trees?” said one viewer.
“Am I the only one that thought the finished product is what poured out of the tree?” asked another.
And from a third: “What kind of tree is that?”
Some of Harrison’s other videos have attracted a few thousand views. One of him making a bloody Caesar with a giant icicle amassed 37,000 views but, when a video hits a million views, TikTok considers it “viral.”
“I’m not sure why it took off the way it did,” Harrison says of the maple syrup video. “TikTok is very unpredictable.”
One of the most successful local TikTok accounts is that of Brantford Auto Spa, which posts clips of dirty vehicles being cleaned. The West Street business has 139,000 followers.
Harrison says his wife, Victoria, and daughters Meg, who has a degree in film and media production from Humber College, Katie and Stefanie all help create the videos.
“We sit down together and pitch ideas. Everybody has a hand in helping and the writing and producing,” he says
“A lot of people think I’m a crazy guy but my family is all crazy, too.”
To demonstrate that quality, when snow revisited southern Ontario this week, Harrison jumped in his swimming pool for a video.
“We were trying to make it look like it wasn’t heated but you can kind of see the steam coming off,” he said.
” It wasn’t bad but, once I got out, it was bad. I had to get those wet clothes off fast.”
Even though he’s never had a social media account before, Harrison is hooked on TikTok and plans to try and post a video each week.
To check out his maple syrup video, go to vm.tiktok.com/ZMexJxDDC.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble