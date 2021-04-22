Article content

Brantford’s Dan Harrison isn’t your typical TikTok video star.

On a social media platform dominated by young people, Harrison is a 59-year-old production supervisor at a Woodstock steel plant who likes to cook.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford man an unlikely TikTok star Back to video

But he’s always been viewed by family and friends as a funny guy. So, looking for something to help cheer up his acquaintances during a dreary pandemic year – and at the urging of his kids – he began producing videos.

“I just figured everyone’s been brought down by this pandemic, so I decided to do something to make people laugh.”

Harrison said he became a TikTok viewer because there are thousands of quick cooking videos on the platform.

His first few videos developed a following among friends of family members but his stuff took off when he demonstrated how to make real maple syrup by tapping a “neighbour’s” maple tree.

“It’s actually my tree and I tap it every year in my yard so we put some fun into it and it worked.”