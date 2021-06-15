Brantford man, 18, charged in Port Stanley stabbing

Article content

An 18-year-old Brantford man has been charged as a result of a weekend stabbing in Port Stanley, Ont.

Elgin OPP said Monday the man is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said they responded to a report of an altercation on the main beach between two people at about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries after being stabbed.