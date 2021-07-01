Brantford library reopens in Step 2

The Brantford Public Library is reopening to the public now that Ontario has entered the second step in the provincial reopening framework.

The library’s main branch on downtown Colborne Street will reopen on July 5. The St. Paul branch will reopen on July 6.

The opening coincides with the beginning of the library’s popular summer reading clubs.

With the reopening, library visitors will be able to browse library stacks, use the local history and study rooms and the digital media lab. Study rooms and the media lab can be reserved online or by calling the library. Computer stations and printing will be available at both library branches.

Library programs will continue to be held virtually.

Since the beginning of April, the library has offered a curbside pickup service at both branches. Access to digital services, including eBooks, LinkedIn Learning and digital magazines, continued uninterrupted throughout the closure.

Both branches will continue to have a number of safety protocols in place, including limiting the number of customers at one time.

The main branch will be open Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The St. Paul branch will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.