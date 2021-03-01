Brantford library going fine-free

Article content

The Brantford Public Library is joining a growing list of North American libraries that have moved to a fine-free model.

The library said it will stop charging late fines beginning March 15, with the goal of making its services more accessible to the community.

“As an organization that values access for all, we realized that overdue fines were preventing our residents from using our services,” said Rae-Lynne Aramburo, the library’s CEO and chief librarian. “Community members shouldn’t have to choose between paying a bill and paying a library fine.”

More than 100 library systems across North America have eliminated overdue fines, including Brant County, Kitchener and London.

The library said it will continue to charge fees for lost items and items that are returned damaged. Fees for lost items will be removed if items are returned within six months. Accounts that accumulate more than $20 in fees will be suspended until payments are made.