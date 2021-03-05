Community mourns the loss of Walter Gretzky, 82

Susan Gamble
Mar 05, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  10 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Walter Gretzky, given the honorary title of Brantford's Lord Mayor, attends a citizenship ceremony that was part of the city's Canada Day celebrations in 2014.
Walter Gretzky, given the honorary title of Brantford's Lord Mayor, attends a citizenship ceremony that was part of the city's Canada Day celebrations in 2014. Photo by Brian Thompson /Expositor file photo
    Hockey sticks and floral tributes are placed on the front lawn of Walter Gretzky's home in Brantford. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Hockey sticks and floral tributes lay on the front lawn of Walter Gretzky's home in Brantford, Ontario on Friday March 5, 2021. Canada's favourite hockey dad passed away at home Thursday at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Floral tributes lay at the feet of a statue of Walter Gretzky outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. With it is one of his wife Phyllis, and Wayne Gretzky as a youngster, looking up at a larger statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head. Walter Gretzky passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Floral tributes lay at the feet of a statue of Walter Gretzky outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. With it is one of his wife Phyllis, and Wayne Gretzky as a youngster, looking up at a larger statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head. Walter Gretzky passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    A statue of Walter Gretzky stands outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. With it is one of his wife Phyllis, and Wayne Gretzky as a youngster, looking up at a larger statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head. Walter Gretzky passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Hockey sticks and floral tributes are placed by Walter Gretzky's reserved parking spot at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario on Friday March 5, 2021. Canada's favourite hockey dad passed away at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Tributes adorn the parking spot reserved for Walter Gretzky at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Complex in Brantford, Ontario on Friday March 5, 2021. Canada's best-known hockey dad passed away Thursday at his home, surrounded by his family. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Located just a few blocks from the Gretzky home, Greenbrier Public School posted this message on Friday March 5, 2021 in Brantford, Ontario. Canada's favourite hockey dad passed away Thursday at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Brantford city councillor John Sless is encouraging everyone to place a hockey stick on their front porch as a tribute to Walter Gretzky, Canada's beloved hockey dad who passed away Thursday at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Brantford resident Randy Papple hoists a hockey stick and pair of skates up his flag pole on Friday as a tribute to Walter Gretzky. Brian Thompson Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky appeared on the cover of the November 2006 issue of ViBrant Magazine, a quarterly publication by The Expositor. Gretzky was helping promote the sale of angels as a fundraiser for the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. Walter's late wife Phyllis Gretzky loved angel figures. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky, named Brantford's Lord Mayor could always be seen at citizenship ceremonies, part of the city's Canada Day celebrations including here on July 1, 2014. Photo by Brian Thompson /jpg, BR
    Brantford's Lord Mayor Walter Gretzky tries to put his hat on a shy youngster following citizenship ceremonies on Canada Day, July 1, 2017 in Brantford, Ontario. Photo by Brian Thompson /jpg, BR
    Walter Gretzky congratulates a woman during a citizenship ceremony on Canada Day, July 1, 2017 in Brantford, Ontario. Photo by Brian Thompson /jpg, BR
    Walter Gretzky gets a hug from Smile City Kitty, the mascot of the Paris Dental Centre on Saturday June 9, 2018 at Find Your Spirit, the tenth anniversary celebration of Harmony Square in downtown Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Canada's greatest hockey dad Walter Gretzky poses for a photograph with 12-year-old Cameron Manitowabi of Sudbury during an autograph session on Saturday January 5, 2019 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. The 21st annual Walter Gretzky International house league hockey tournament attracted 108 teams from atom to midget levels. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Glen Morris native Jake Dotchin (left) of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Adam Henrique, Zac Dalpe and Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau stand with Brantford-Brant MP Phil McColeman and Walter Gretzky following a press conference on Wednesday August 9, 2017 for the Hockey Night in Brantford event at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky autographs a hockey stick for Logan Gillingham, 13 of Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday January 9, 2016 at the 18th annual Walter Gretzky House League Tournamet at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky signs autographs for Ancaster Avalanche players Braden Giovannangeli, age 11 (centre) and his eight-year-old brother Nathan on Wednesday December 28, 2016 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Canada's Greatest Hockey Dad spends hours each day meeting players participating in the 47th annual Wayne Gretzky International Hockey Tournament. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky an autograph for a player taking part in the 2013 Walter Gretzky Girls Hockey Tournament at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre. Photo by Brian Thompson /Brantford Exposit
    Walter Gretzky reacts to seeing a sign unveiled on Saturday December 10, 2016 in the village of Canning, west of Brantford, Ontario. The sign, erected at the edge of the village where he grew up, bears a photo of him with the wording "Canning: The birthplace of Canada's #1 Hockey Dad Walter Gretzky." Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Carol Hutchinson embraces Walter Gretzky following a sign unveiing on Saturday December 10, 2016 in the village of Canning, west of Brantford, Ontario. The sign, erected at the edge of the village where he grew up, bears a photo of him with the wording "Canning: The birthplace of Canada's #1 Hockey Dad Walter Gretzky." Hutchinson attended Canning School with Gretzky, in a one-room schoolhouse where the teacher had 30 children ranging from kindergarten to grade 8. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky (red jacket) is joined by family members (from left) Zach Kohler, Glen Gretzky, Mila Gretzky, Brent Gretzky, Blandford-Blenheim mayor Marion Wearn, Nathan and Austin Kohler, Avery Gretzky, Kim and Ian Kohler following the unveiling of a sign denoting his birthplace on Saturday December 10, 2016 in the village of Canning, west of Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Honorary event chairman Walter Gretzky and Olga Consorti, president and CEO of St. Joseph's Lifecare Foundation share a laugh at the 11th annual Hike for Hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2015 at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, Ontario. A record number of participants raised $275,190 according to preliminary tallies. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Children's Safety Village executive director Lisa Young shows Walter Gretzky the street sign which will be mounted on one of the streets in the village on Saturday June 24, 2017 in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky poses in front of a larger than life image of him playing hockey as a boy. The photo, taken Novemver 22, 2014 is in the new Brantford and Area Sports Hall of Recognition that had just opened. Michael-Allan Marion / Brantford Expositor / Postmedia Network Photo by Michael-Allan Marion /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky is joined by Ward 1 city councillor Rick Weaver (left) Brantford mayor Chris Friel and plenty of children Wednesday afternoon October 10, 2018 for the official opening of a new park named after him behind St. Basil/Walter Gretzky School in Brantford, Ontario.Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky was on hand Wednesday afternoon October 10, 2018 for the official opening of a new park named after him behind St. Basil/Walter Gretzky School in Brantford, Ontario. Here, Brantford mayor Chris Friel returns a ball cap signed by Canada's greatest hockey dad for ten-year-old Caleb Brito. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Walter Gretzky joins Ontario Provincial Police Cst. Jim Gallant (left) of Brant OPP and Cst. Jim Wallace of the London Highway Safety Division visiting eight year old Jillian deBlieck, a patient at Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday December 20, 2016 in Brantford, Ontario. The officers are members of the Golden Helmets precision motorcycle team, who have been visiting area hospitals to spread Christmas cheer to patients. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor
    Former NHLer Jay Wells (left) of Paris chuckles with Walter Gretzky as they try out sledge hockey sleds in 2011 at the Brant Sports Complex. Photo by Brian Thompson /Brantford Exposit
    Walter Gretzky visits with students at Christ the King School in 2011 to promote a Canadian Natonal Institute for the Blind program that encourages Canadians to slip on their sunglasses tto protect their eyes from UV damage. Wendy Oliver/Expositor file photo jpg, BR
    Walter Gretzky poses with fellow stroke survivors to 2010 promote calling 911 when any signs of stroke appear. With him are Brock Leonard (left), Larry Smallman, Crystal Jefferies White, Shawn Rogers and Mike Austin. Christopher Smith/Expositor file photo
    Walter Gretzky in his Brantford home with his dog, Leona, in 2012. CHRISTOPHER SMITH/ Expositor file photo
    Often referred to as Canada's greatest hockey dad, Walter Gretzky waves to the crowd as he is introduced as the honorary coach of the NHL Alumni team on Sunday, December 14, 2014 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Gretzky has passed away at his Brantford home at the age of 82. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor

Walter Gretzky – coach to hundreds of kids and known to much of the world as the iconic hockey father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky – died Thursday evening at his Brantford home.

He was 82.

He had struggled with various medical issues through his life and, over the last 10 years, dealt with Parkinson’s disease.

“We always said he’s had nine lives,” said his son, Glen Gretzky, noting Walter’s history of a fractured skull, deafness, aneurysm-induced stroke, heart attack and two broken hips.

“But he was unbelievable. He just wouldn’t stop and nothing would keep him down.”

Glen said family, including Wayne, surrounded Walter in his last hours at his 42 Varadi Ave. home where he had received special care from his daughter, Kim Kohler.

Glen said it was his sister’s constant assistance that helped his father live so long.

“We probably would have been in this spot 10 years earlier if it weren’t for my sister. She looked after him since mom died and she did a great job.”

Wayne released a statement Thursday night calling his father the family “team captain.”

“He guided, protected and led our family every day, every step of the way,” said the player known as the Great One.

“For me, he was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey. He inspired me to be the best I could be, not just in the game of hockey, but in life.”

Wayne said the family will miss Walter but is comforted knowing he is reunited with their mother, Phyllis, who died in 2005.

“He truly was the Great One and the proudest Canadian we know,” said Wayne.

Walter’s conviction that he needed to make time for everyone turned every trip to the bank, mall or grocery store into an event where he was surrounded by people who wanted to chat, take selfies and get autographs.

“That’s what he was all about,” said Glen.

“People were always reaching out to him and he had time for all of them. And it you had time for him, you were his best friend for life.”

When first diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Walter joked that it wouldn’t slow him down because the tremor was in his left hand and he only needed his right in order to sign autographs.

“He had an amazing life,” said Glen.

“He grew up on a farm in Paris and all of a sudden he had the Order of Ontario, the Order of Canada, three doctoral degrees and was Lord Mayor of the city! He was so proud to carry the torch in the Olympic run (2010) and to be part of the Zamboni drive.”

That 2001-02 journey was the Goodyear Drive for Gold as Walter accompanied Zamboni Driver of the Year Jimmy MacNeil riding across Canada on the ice machine.

The City of Brantford has accorded Walter many honours, including renaming Northridge municipal golf course the Walter Gretzky Municipal Course, naming the Walter Gretzky Elementary School in 2012, putting him on Brantford’s Walk of Fame in 1999 and creating a personalized parking spot at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre for him. Numerous Walter Gretzky tournaments are run locally and across Canada.

But, said Glen, some of the most meaningful honours came from small children who were unimpressed with his fame but who recognized his warm spirit.

“Two doors down from 42 is a five-year-old who brought over a hand-written note saying, ‘I heard Wally is sick and got my nana to make banana muffins for him because he lets me swim in his pool.’ And the four-year-old next door brought over his teddy bear to help him feel better. But he said. ‘Can I have it back when you’re done?’

“I think it’s amazing that he can have an impact on four  and five year olds, never mind the 40 and 50 year olds.”

But Walter’s impact – on family, sports, charity work and Wayne’s, career – has been felt widely as he became more than just a hockey dad and took on his own fame.

The story of Wayne and Walter has been told many times – even in commercials for Tim Hortons and Coca-Cola – and has been the topic of thousands of articles and news stories, along with several books.

“Sometimes, I swear to you, I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming,” Walter wrote in his 2001 autobiography, Walter Gretzky. On Family, Hockey and Healing.

“Wayne says the same thing.”

Walter’s celebrity status increased after making a remarkable recovery from a stroke suffered in 1991. His autobiography and a 2005 made-for-TV movie told the story.

Walter Gretzky was the son of immigrants – a Polish mother and Russian father – who started a vegetable farm in 1932 in Canning, just outside Brantford, on the Nith River, where Wayne learned to skate when he was two. They bought it for $600.

Walter’s father Tony, whose parents had emigrated to the U.S., came to Canada from Chicago to enlist during the First World War with his name switching to Gretzky from Gretsky because he did not know how to write in English. Walter’s mother Mary came to Canada by herself in 1921 as an 18-year-old.

Walter’s parents met in Toronto in the 1930s. He was the fifth of seven children.

He played minor hockey in Paris, then junior B for four years in Woodstock. He went on to play some senior hockey but said he wasn’t good enough to play pro.

Walter met Phyllis at a wiener roast at the family farm. She was 15 at the time. Three years later, they got married.

Wayne was the first born in 1961, followed by Kim, Keith, Glen and Brent. Keith and Brent also played professional hockey.

The same year as Wayne was born, Walter fractured his skull in a work accident as a Bell lineman. He spent some time in a coma and was off work for 18 months. Left deaf in his right ear, he was eventually transferred to another Bell department and became an installer/repairman.

The winter when Wayne was four, his father turned the backyard of their Brantford home into a rink, which young Wayne called the Wally Coliseum. From the time he was a tot, Wayne wanted to do nothing but play hockey.

Walter made his own rink to avoid having to freeze standing outdoors at some outdoor rink elsewhere – or sit in his car with the engine running to get some heat – while Wayne skated. Gas was too expensive, he said.

“It truly, truly was self-preservation,” he explained.

Walter fed his eldest child’s obsession, recruiting bigger kids for Wayne to practise against in the backyard rink, and finding him a spot on a team of 10-year-olds when he was six.

“You knew he was good at his age at what he was doing,” Walter said in a 2016 interview. “But to say that one day he’d do what he did, you couldn’t say that. Nobody could.”

Wayne recalled crying after that first year of organized hockey when he didn’t get a trophy at the year-end banquet.

“Wayne, keep practising and one day you’re gonna have so many trophies we’re not going to have room for them all,” his dad said.

Walter preached an old fashioned ethic – hard work pays off.

After a bad game when he was 11, Wayne got a chewing out from his dad: “People are going to judge you on how you perform every night. Never forget that.”

The NHL star recalls getting a similar earful when he was 21, during the 1983 Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I don’t know where I’d be without him, but I know it wouldn’t be in the NHL,” Wayne said in his autobiography.

“I just think I told him to play good,” said Walter.

At times, hockey got in the way. Walter recalled missing the 1972 birth of Brent, their youngest, because Wayne was playing at a big minor tournament south of the border.

“Phyllis remembers that when I walked into her room in the maternity ward, the first thing I said to her was ‘We won, we won!”’ he wrote. “She looked at me like I was crazy and said ‘It’s a boy, Walter.’ I guess I have to admit that sometimes I took my devotion as a hockey dad a little too far!

“But of course, I welcomed my brand new son with open arms – another budding hockey player, after all.”

Walter drove one old blue Chevy station wagon after another – calling each the Blue Goose – until it clocked about 200,000 kilometres or fell apart. He called it a “reliable car for a family of seven.”

Wayne bought his father a blue Cadillac for his parents’ 25th wedding anniversary but Walter complained he couldn’t drive such a vehicle to work.

“My hero as a kid was a man with constant headaches, ulcers and ringing in his ears,” Wayne wrote. “He stays in the same house driving the same car – teaching kids the same way he always has, believing in the same things he always had.

“I’ve sometimes said that everything I have I owe to hockey, but I guess that’s not true. Everything I have I owe to them (his parents).”

“On Family, Hockey and Healing” was reproduced in paperback when the movie came out. In the introduction, Walter answered a question: What’s it like being Wayne Gretzky’s dad?

“’I say that mostly it’s been fantastic beyond my wildest dreams,”’ he wrote. “`It’s given me the chance to travel widely, meet amazing people and do things that I never would have had the opportunity to do otherwise.

“`I love to tell stories, and believe me, these experiences have given me some good ones! It’s all been a great adventure, and I’ve been happy to share it with my family and friends.”

But he said there was another side.

“It’s a privilege but also a responsibility that has to be handled carefully,” he wrote. “Living so close to the spotlight, you can be a magnet for some pretty strange things, and we’ve certainly seen it all: the good, the bad and the ugly,” he wrote.

That was demonstrated in 2020 after some of Wayne’s memorabilia was stolen from his father’s home, which was packed with souvenirs and other mementos.

Police eventually recovered several items including game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants, jerseys and the NHL’s Player of the Year award from the 1983-84 season. The estimated value of the recovered property was believed more than US$500,000.

Arrests were made in the case.

Walter travelled afar, including Europe, to watch his sons play hockey, and was a regular visitor to Phoenix after Wayne took over as head coach of the Coyotes in 2005.

He recalled being on a bullet train during the 1998 Nagano Olympics. In a good mood, he stated dancing around the car singing “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.” When he took off his cap at the behest of a friend, a Japanese woman put some money in it.

And while being Wayne’s father opened doors, he stayed true to himself.

In Paris, France, to see a horse owned by Wayne and Bruce McNall run, he and a longtime friend, Charlie Henry, were stunned by the huge rooms they were booked into at the Ritz-Carlton. The two opted to stay in one room, cancelling the other.

He was a much sought-after speaker by groups organizing sports awards dinners, and he worked tirelessly as national spokesman for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. He was named to the Order of Canada in 2007.

In 2010, Walter carried the Olympic torch on the last day of the Olympic relay in the lead-up to the opening ceremonies in Vancouver, where Wayne lit the Olympic flame.

He was 53 when he suffered an aneurysm-induced stroke, just a few months into retirement after 34 years at Bell. He wasn’t expected to live through the night. But he did, and it changed his life.

He lost much of his memory and it took time to get snippets of it back.

“I was a zombie when I came out of the hospital,” Walter said.

“I didn’t know how to open a door or put my shoes on.”

Hockey helped his recovery as he started working with kids in the Brantford Minor Hockey Association. The four- and five-year-olds called him Wally.

In his remaining years, he was more outgoing and carefree. After one game when his minor hockey team was downcast, he invited everyone to his home to see Wayne’s memorabilia. There were 61 of them. He also became an avid golfer.

He’d been a hyper chain-smoker before the stroke. He gave that up, while devoting more of his time to worthwhile causes both locally and across Canada.

“I really don’t like to sit still for too long,” he said, a trait that’s been well-recognized by anyone who saw him in public where he would help clean up after events – only if he was convinced that everyone who wanted his autograph had come and gone.

Walter was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Church on Memorial Drive.

He’s survived by children Wayne, Kim, Keith, Glen and Brent, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. Mark’s, followed by interment at Farringdon Burial Ground.

Donations can be made to the Daily Bread dinner program at Grace Anglican Church, 4 Pearl St., Brantford.

Funeral arrangements being handled by Toll Funeral Home (www.tollfh.ca) on Charing Cross Street in Brantford.

With files from Canadian Press

