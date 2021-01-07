Article content

A Brantford family is anxiously awaiting word that their infant son will be able to get life-changing treatment.

“So far, everything is up in the air,” Daniel Muljarahardja said. “This is very confusing and stressful for me and our family.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford family hopes for news on life-changing drug Back to video

Muljarahardja and wife Saraswati Djojorahardjo are the parents of Marcellinus, who was diagnosed with with spinal mascular anthropy (SMA) seven weeks after being born in October. A rare genetic disorder, SMA affects about one in 10,000 babies born in Canada each year.

He said he has spoken with Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, which says it is awaiting an answer from the Ministry of Health on the availability of Zolgensma, a SMA drug treatment approved for use in Canada in December.,

Children diagnosed with SMA are born with either a defective or missing gene affecting their ability to breathe, swallow, speak and walk. Without treatment, children, like Marcellinus, become steadily weaker to the point of paralysis and in most severe cases will likely die before reaching two years of age.