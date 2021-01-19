Brantford, Brant police boards elect chairs

Expositor staff
Jan 19, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read
The chairs of the Brantford and Brant police services boards have been re-elected to new one-year terms.

Mark Littell will serve a second term as chair of the Brantford board, while Jennifer Haley was returned for a second term as chair of the Brant board.

Littell served as a Brantford city councillor from 2006 to 2010.

Greg Martin, a Brantford city councillor who was vice-chair in 2020, was returned to the position for this year.

Other members of the Brantford board are: Mayor Kevin Davis, Karen George and Tammy Bonner.

A resident of St. George, Haley works in the agricultural industry.

Jim Brown, a retired RCMP officer, was returned as vice-chair of the Brant board.

Other members of the Brant board are: Mayor David Bailey, Coun. John Peirce and Marty Verhey.

