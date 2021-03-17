





Article content Brantford-Brant appears headed for red. “Our local indicators this past week have risen to the point where I now expect us to move to the red-control level of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said Wednesday. “Our weekly case count, weekly incidence and reproductive rates and our percent positivity rate have all risen to levels well above where they have typically sat over the past seven weeks or so. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford-Brant headed for red on COVID framework Back to video “All of these things together are definitely concerning, especially as we are seeing more contagious variants of concern constitute nearly 50 per cent of cases provincially.” The provincial government will determine Brantford-Brant’s status on Friday. A move to red from the current orange-restrict level means tighter restrictions. To learn more about the restrictions visit: www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open .

Article content Speaking to reporters at her weekly news conference Urbantke urged people to get back to the fundamentals of avoiding close contact with those outside their households, wearing face coverings when physical distancing is difficult and staying home when ill, even if the symptoms are mild. “I understand residents are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as vaccine efforts intensify, and are eager to have things return to some sense of our old normal but we’re not there yet.” The doctor said the Brant County Health Unit’s vaccination rollout is transitioning to the phase two populations, beginning with adults who receive chronic home care, as well as seniors 75 years and older. Those who live and work in congregate settings are also part of the initial phase two priority groups. Qualified recipients of chronic home care have received an automated call from the Local Health Integrations Network to inform them they can contact the health unit to book an appointment. Those unable to travel to a clinic will be vaccinated at their homes by Brant-Brantford paramedics, Urbantke said. Urbantke also used Wednesday’s press conference to speak about ‘vaccine hesitancy’ especially with respect to the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I know there are a lot of reports floating around about some countries discontinuing use of this vaccine, but it’s important to look at the facts,” Urbantke said. “More than 17 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine worldwide. There have been 37 reports of blood clots, which is less than the normal rate that blood clots happen, without the vaccine. “

Article content The AstraZeneca vaccine and three others have been approved for use by Health Canada after thorough and independent reviews determined that all vaccines met stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements, Urbantke said. “We know there are also concerns about one vaccines efficacy rate versus others,” she said. “In trials, the Pfizer vaccine had 95-per-cent efficacy against moderate to severe infection; Moderna 95 per cent; Johnson & Johnson 67 per cent; and AstraZeneca 62 per cent. “This does not necessarily mean that any one of these vaccines are “better” than the other.” More real-world data on vaccine effectiveness continues to evolve with a recent study showing AstraZeneca’s to be in the range of 80 per cent after two doses, she added. Urbankte said it’s s important that residents are getting information from reputable sources like Health Canada or the Ministry of Health to avoid incorrect or misleading information around vaccines. “The best vaccine remains the one that is offered to you first,” she said. “Vaccine shopping only serves to ensure that our provincial and national efforts to get needles in arms moves at a slower pace and delays us getting back to what life used to look like.” Meanwhile, the health unit also announced Wednesday that Dr. Malcolm Lock will be returning as temporary acting medical officer of health on April 21. Lock, who served as Brant’s MOH for 16 years before retiring in 2019, has been assisting other health units with their pandemic response over the past year, the health unit said.

Article content Urbantke announced in January that she would be leaving her position as of April 21. She has agreed to stay until April 30 to help with the transition. “I’d like to thank Dr. Urbantke for graciously agreeing to extend her time with the organization. We once again thank her for the tireless work she has put in, over what’s been a challenging last year,” said Brant Coun. John Bell, chair of Brant County health board. “The board would also like to thank Dr. Lock for agreeing to assist in the interim until the recruitment for the permanent MOH can be completed. Bell said the health board continues to interview candidates for the permanent MOH position. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

