Brantford to pause buses to honour residential school victims

Expositor staff
Jun 02, 2021
The city said Wednesday that it will pause its bus services on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. for two minutes and 15 seconds to honour the 215 children whose remains were found last week at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

City facility flags also will remain at half-mast for 215 hours.

A crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide support to residential school survivors and others. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

