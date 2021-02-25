Brant to stick with current ward system
Article content
Voters in Brant County may have another way of casting ballots in the 2022 municipal election.
But who they vote for isn’t going to change.
Brant to stick with current ward system Back to video
Each elector will continue to vote for two council candidates and one mayoral candidate after councillors this week decided to stick with the current ward system, which sees two representatives elected for each of the five wards.
The mayor will continue to be the only councillor to be elected by all county voters.
Councillors made the decision after reviewing a report by Brant clerk Heather Boyd on the county’s structure and council’s makeup.
Several councillors praised Boyd’s report,
Coun. Marc Laferriere agreed but added that Boyd’s work is not done.
“There’s still a lot of work to do before the next election around online voting and the need for that with things like COVID-19,” Laferriere said. “I know we haven’t decided on online voting yet but I have a sense, looking at it from a realistic point of view, that that’s going to be a big undertaking in this coming election.”
Advertisement
Article content
Municipal councils typically review their structure, as well as other factors, including ward boundaries, to determine if changes are needed. Changes can be prompted by growth in particular areas that might result in a ward boundary adjustment to ensure proper representation. The review can look at the number of councillors elected and whether they should be elected by ward or at large.
A review generally includes input from councillors and the public. While councillors were able to provide input, the public consultation process was stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boyd’s report found that Brant’s council structure provides efficient governance and sufficient representation for voters. It also found the county is best served by a ward system because it provides clarity to residents and ensures representation from all areas of the municipality. And having two representatives for each ward gives voters options for who to call.
Coun. John Wheat said was “personally disappointed” that the size of council was not reduced.
“This was a good time to change but we didn’t. So, that’s fine.”
By endorsing the report, councillors also voted to have the council and ward boundary structure reviewed during the 2022-26 term.
Coun. John Bell said it will take another four years to see the effects of the growth being experienced by the county.
He said reducing council to one councillor for each ward would turn what is essentially a part-time position into a full-time job.
Bell said he doesn’t think the county needs to take that step just yet.
“But if we want to have fewer councillors, that would become a consideration.”
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall