Brant to stick with current ward system

Voters in Brant County may have another way of casting ballots in the 2022 municipal election.

But who they vote for isn’t going to change.

Each elector will continue to vote for two council candidates and one mayoral candidate after councillors this week decided to stick with the current ward system, which sees two representatives elected for each of the five wards.

The mayor will continue to be the only councillor to be elected by all county voters.

Councillors made the decision after reviewing a report by Brant clerk Heather Boyd on the county’s structure and council’s makeup.

Several councillors praised Boyd’s report,

Coun. Marc Laferriere agreed but added that Boyd’s work is not done.

“There’s still a lot of work to do before the next election around online voting and the need for that with things like COVID-19,” Laferriere said. “I know we haven’t decided on online voting yet but I have a sense, looking at it from a realistic point of view, that that’s going to be a big undertaking in this coming election.”