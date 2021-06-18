Brant SPCA seeks help from public to care for animals removed from home

The Brant County SPCA is seeking the public’s help after taking in more than two dozen animals removed earlier this month from a Brantford home.

Brantford police said they contacted the SPCA after finding 23 dogs and three cats inside a home on D’Aubigny Road on May 9. They also found the body of one cat.

Police charged a 45-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing damage or injury to animals.

The SPCA said each of the animals has its own needs varying from medical to grooming. The agency said it is too early to determine when each will be ready for adoption.

“While they go through the process of becoming available, our staff ensure that they will receive what they need to be as happy and healthy as they can be during their time with us,” Nadine Dwinnell, drector of animal care, said in a news release Friday.

Anyone looking to adopt is asked to submit an adoption survey on the SPCA’s website: (www.brantcountyspca.com/adopt-puppies-dogs).