Brant relaunches shared ride program
Brant County is inviting local employers to learn more about Brant Transit, the municipality’s relaunched ride-sharing program.
“There are many employers in the county who employ people who need access to public transportation to get to and from the workplace,” said Russell Press, Brant’s director of economic development and tourism. “To date, we have worked with one employer to create a customized group transportation program and this has gone very well.
“We’re hoping to expand this offering to many more workplaces.”
Press said county officials also will be reaching out to seniors’ homes and other organizations to offer group transportation and to provide more about the program.
The county on Monday announced the relaunch of the program, which started as Brant e-Ride in January 2020.
“When we initially launched the program, we had little time to get it established before the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” said Sheena Yarek, Brant’s supervisor of public transportation and accessibility. “Now, hopefully, with the worst of the pandemic behind us, we have reworked the program to better suit the needs of residents and council has approved a new name that better suits the service.”
Designed as a shared ride service, Brant Transit operates a fleet of vans to transport county residents to destinations anywhere in the county, as well as to and from Brantford.
Riders are encouraged to book at least 24 hours in advance. Accessible vans are available and riders are asked to make their accessibility needs known when booking a ride.
The service is available Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It doesn’t operate on statutory holidays.
The fee for a one-way trip is a $5 flat rate. Cost for people, aged 55 and older, is $3, and free for children, aged 12 and younger, and for those offering support to others. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information visit www.brant.ca/BrantTransit .
Residents and organizations can also telephone Yarek at 519- 442-7268 or email sheena.yarek@brant.ca
Employers interested in creating a customized group transportation program can call Zach Gable, senior economic development officer, at 519-442-7268 or email zach.gable@brant.ca .
