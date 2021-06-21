Article content

Brant County is inviting local employers to learn more about Brant Transit, the municipality’s relaunched ride-sharing program.

“There are many employers in the county who employ people who need access to public transportation to get to and from the workplace,” said Russell Press, Brant’s director of economic development and tourism. “To date, we have worked with one employer to create a customized group transportation program and this has gone very well.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant relaunches shared ride program Back to video

“We’re hoping to expand this offering to many more workplaces.”

Press said county officials also will be reaching out to seniors’ homes and other organizations to offer group transportation and to provide more about the program.

The county on Monday announced the relaunch of the program, which started as Brant e-Ride in January 2020.

“When we initially launched the program, we had little time to get it established before the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” said Sheena Yarek, Brant’s supervisor of public transportation and accessibility. “Now, hopefully, with the worst of the pandemic behind us, we have reworked the program to better suit the needs of residents and council has approved a new name that better suits the service.”