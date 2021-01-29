Brant OPP see drop in criminal record checks

Vincent Ball
Jan 29, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  2 minute read

A drop in “zone hours” in Paris last year is tied to administrative criminal record checks not boots on the ground policing, says the Brant OPP detachment commander.

“In no way, shape or form, does this show that we’re spending less time on calls or patrols in Paris,” Insp. Lisa Anderson told the Brant County police services board. “The criminal record checks are strictly an administrative procedure and I just want to make sure that we’re all clear on the patrol hours, record checks and the decreases that we’ve seen.”

Anderson was responding to questions about a drop in “zone” or patrol hours in Paris in 2020, particularly in the fall. Concerns were raised because figures compiled by Brant OPP appeared to indicate officers were spending less time in Paris.

When the issue was first raised last December, Anderson attributed the drop to the fact that the OPP moved out of its former home in downtown Paris to the new headquarters at Rest Acres and Bethel roads. As well, she said that officers also were responding to more mental-health calls, which typically take more time than some other occurrences.

She said officers also got caught up on training that had been previously postponed because of the first COVID-19 shutdown.

Speaking to the issue again at the January board meeting, Anderson said the number of calls for service in Paris dropped 35 per cent to just under 2,100 in 2020 compared to 2019. That is a direct result of a drop in requests for criminal record checks, she said.

Overall, Brant OPP conducted 980 such checks in 2020, down from 2,843 in 2019. The decline is largely because of the pandemic, said Anderson.

Although record checks are purely an administrative function, the work was included in the statistics for zone hours, she said.

In 2019, those hours were assigned to Paris because the work was being done at the detachment on Mechanic Street. But, in 2020, that changed and staff began assigning the work to the address of the person applying for the record check rather than the detachment headquarters.

Going forward, the checks will be recorded based on the applicant’s address rather than the detachment headquarters, board members were told.

