Brant OPP seek break-in suspects

Brant OPP are seeking the public’s help after a number of electronic devices were stolen during a break-in at a business on Rest Acres Road between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Police said three suspects entered the business.

Police are asking residents in the area of Arlington Parkway and Newstead Road to check their security cameras for suspicious activity early Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com.