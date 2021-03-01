Brant OPP say naloxone used to save man's life

Brant OPP say naloxone was used to save the life of a 56-year-old London man who appeared to be suffering an opioid overdose following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 403.

Police said a Brant officer and an off-duty officer from another service, who stopped to help, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man, who started to breathe after a second dose of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“Thanks to the lifesaving efforts of the officers, the male regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures.”

Police said they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription opioid pills and stolen property.

The man and a 36-year-old London woman are each charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.