Brant OPP puts focus on cyber crime

Boosting its cyber crime fighting ability is one of many priorities outlined by Brant OPP in a newly released action plan.

The plan, presented this week to the Brant County police services board, calls for increasing the number of officers trained in cyber investigations. As well, the detachment wants to acquire equipment used to investigate such crimes.

“This is an example of a provincial initiative where we identify concerns like cyber-related crime across the province and we’ll come up with a strategy to focus on it,” said Insp. Shawn Nash, Brant OPP acting detachment commander. “It’s a tiered response.

“There are some things that we can address locally and we also have resources available to us regionally and through our headquarters in Orillia.”

Brant OPP is also seeking to build relationships with those involved in investigating child exploitation as part of its cyber crime focus.