Brant OPP put the brakes on Highway 403 speeder

Stunt driving

A 26-year-old Brantford man faces numerous charges after Brant OPP stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 403 on Saturday just before 8 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was clocked at 150 km-h in a posted 100 km-h zone.

The man is charged with racing a motor vehicle, driving more than 50 km-h over the speed limit, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving while under suspension and driving a vehicle with cannabis and liquor readily available.

Suspended driver

Brant OPP have charged a young person after a Sunday night traffic stop on Dundas Street West in Paris.

The driver, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Young Offenders Act, is charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, driving while under suspension, possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of drug trafficking, failing to have an insurance card and driving while under suspension.

Impaired driving

A 33-year-old Milton, Ont., woman faces charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle on Rest Acres Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman is charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in her blood.

Her vehicle was impounded and her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.