Brant OPP issues reminder to ATV drivers

Expositor staff
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
Brant OPP are reminding ATV drivers to be respectful of private property owners.

The reminder comes after police were called to the 13th Concession of Burford on Sunday afternoon after ATV drivers refused a private landowner’s request that they leave the property.

Officers patrolled the area but couldn’t find the riders, police said.

“ATVs and off-road vehicles can cause extensive damage to farmer fields and properties,” said Brant OPP Const. Ken Johnston. “We’re urging people to ride only on private property when you have permission from the owner.”

ATV drivers are also reminded to wear CSA-approved helmets and to never drink and drive.

Johnston said safety courses are also recommended  for drivers, who must be familiar with their equipment.

He said ATV drivers should make sure someone know their plans.

“We want to make sure all ATV drivers know the law and ride safely.”

Provincial police in Brant have charged a 20 year-old Brantford male with stunt driving.

The driver was charged after Brant OPP saw and subsequently stopped a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 24 at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Police recorded the vehicle travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

In addition to having his driver’s license suspended for seven days, the driver also faces a minimum fine of $2,000 if convicted.

Brantford police are continuing to investigate a four-vehicle collision that occurred Monday at Colborne Street and Mount Pleasant Street.

Police say two people were taken to hospital following the collision but couldn’t provide any other details.