Article content

Brant OPP are reminding ATV drivers to be respectful of private property owners.

The reminder comes after police were called to the 13th Concession of Burford on Sunday afternoon after ATV drivers refused a private landowner’s request that they leave the property.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant OPP issues reminder to ATV drivers Back to video

Officers patrolled the area but couldn’t find the riders, police said.

“ATVs and off-road vehicles can cause extensive damage to farmer fields and properties,” said Brant OPP Const. Ken Johnston. “We’re urging people to ride only on private property when you have permission from the owner.”

ATV drivers are also reminded to wear CSA-approved helmets and to never drink and drive.

Johnston said safety courses are also recommended for drivers, who must be familiar with their equipment.

He said ATV drivers should make sure someone know their plans.

“We want to make sure all ATV drivers know the law and ride safely.”

Provincial police in Brant have charged a 20 year-old Brantford male with stunt driving.